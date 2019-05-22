AUSTIN, Texas — One of Austin’s best-known television news anchors and reporters died Wednesday morning after a brief illness.

Dick Ellis, who anchored KVUE’s newscasts throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, had recently returned to KVUE to work on a series of special news reports about unsolved crime cases in the Austin-area.

Ellis was born in Laredo, Texas in 1949 and began his broadcast career at his home town radio station.

He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, and during the 1970s, he worked for KTBC Radio and served as city hall reporter and news anchor for KTBC-TV, FOX 7.

PHOTOS: Remembering KVUE's Dick Ellis Remembering Dick Ellis (KVUE File Photo) Remembering Dick Ellis (KVUE File Photo) Remembering Dick Ellis (KVUE File Photo) Remembering Dick Ellis (KVUE File Photo) Remembering Dick Ellis (KVUE File Photo) Former KVUE reporter and anchor Dick Ellis has died. Former KVUE reporter and anchor Dick Ellis has died. Dick Elllis was interviewed for a KVUE series about his coverage of the Yogurt Shop murders in Austin.

During his tenure at KVUE, Ellis was front and center of some of the most important news stories of the day, including the 1991 murders of four girls at a North Austin yogurt shop and the national political conventions in 1984 and 1988. He also served as the chief anchor for KVUE’s election coverage during his time there.

After Ellis left television, he worked at Austin’s KOKE-FM where he served as news director prior to his retirement.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 30, at 2 p.m. at Crestview Baptist Church in Georgetown.

