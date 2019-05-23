LA GRANGE, Texas — A family is feeling helpless and confused after their son died in the hospital after a serious car crash.

While there were no witnesses at the crash, there could be a truck driver involved that has still not come forward. KVUE found out why the family thinks more could have been done up to this point.

Neldra Applegate's kids all have big personalities, including 23-year-old Byler Lehmann.

"You never saw him without a smile on his face," said Applegate.

Cayden has always been close to his younger brother.

"He was excited just about everything that he had to do," said Applegate.

On April 4 Byler got in a wreck.

"At about 1:30, I came to the laundry room to see if his shoes were there and he wasn't home yet," said Applegate.

While we don't know many details about the crash that night, we do know Byler was driving southbound on Highway 77. DPS’s preliminary report says Byler hit an unknown vehicle that caused severe damage to the top of his own car. Byler ended up on the edge of driveway at a post office.

"The closer I got to the hospital, the sicker I got," said Applegate.

Byler fought for 14 days after the wreck, but his family eventually took him off life support.

"It's the hardest thing I've ever had to convince myself of," said Byler.

"That Byler was such an active person, and to have to lay there in that bed, he wouldn't have wanted that."

But before that day, Applegate says DPS investigators were telling her the crash was caused by a rollover, and later called it a hit-and-run.

"My frustration is just the fact that it started one way and then it ended up another."

DPS says its first report did include the other unknown vehicle, saying the investigator believes it was an 18-wheeler.

A DPS spokesperson also tells KVUE the TxDOT crash report states Byler had a blood-alcohol level of .126, above the .08 legal limit. This doesn't change the fact that his family still hopes the other driver will come forward.

"I just want my family to know that this is what happened. I want clarity – I want closure."

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

5-month-old girl dies after being left in van at Florida daycare

Heading out to the lake this Memorial Day weekend? Don't drink and drive, Texas Game Warden warns

Dick Ellis, former KVUE News anchor, dies

A popular refrigerant is on its way out. What does that mean for your AC?