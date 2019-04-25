AUSTIN, Texas — In this month's Pay It Forward, we're recognizing a woman considered by her community as the epitome of a strong woman.

Marcia Werner has raised more than a dozen children all on her own. She's a proud business owner, and in 2017 she opened up her own food pantry, helping hundreds of families.

Werner named it the Old Farm Community Center Food Pantry.

She realized the Jonestown food pantry, where she volunteered, only opened Monday through Friday. She noticed there was a need for food banks on weekends. Werner also got word that two Cedar Park HEB stores were throwing away pounds of food on the weekends too, so she made a commitment to pick up that food.

The Old Farm Food Pantry is only open on Saturday mornings, giving out food to those in need until it's gone. It's located on Lohman Ford Road in Lago Vista.

