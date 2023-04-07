Officer involved in shooting of Joshua Wright indicted by Hays County grand jury

The officer has been indicted on a felony offense of deadly conduct charge.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — The Hays County corrections officer that shot and killed an inmate in December 2022 has been indicted by a grand jury Friday morning.

In December 2022, Joshua Wright was killed at a Seton Hospital in Kyle. At the time, Wright was an inmate being held on pre-trial detention for alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. While in the hospital receiving medical attention, Wright allegedly assaulted a corrections officer and attempted to leave the emergency room.

The family of Wright stated that an independent autopsy showed that the officer shot Wright from behind.

Now, the officer is no longer employed by the Hays County Sheriff's Office and has been indicted by the grand jury in the county. The officer has been indicted on a felony offense of deadly conduct charge.

"The Hays County Sheriff’s Office again offers its deepest sympathies to the Wright family. It is our sincere hope that all of the citizens of Hays County can come together to foster peace in our community and our country," the release stated.

