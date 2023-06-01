Family of man shot, killed by corrections officer protests for answers

A corrections officer shot and killed Joshua Wright at Seton Hospital in Kyle last month.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — It's been a month and a half since 36-year-old Joshua Wright – an inmate at the Hays County Jail – was shot and killed by a Hays County corrections officer.

On Sunday, Wright's family and friends will protest outside the Hays County Jail, as they are still searching for answers.

He was an inmate at the time, being held on a pre-trial detention for alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Wright allegedly assaulted a corrections officer and tried to leave the emergency room. The family says an independent autopsy shows the officer shot Wright from behind.

"I am here today to ask for the video camera, the body cam, of that officer that took my son's life," said mother Beverly Wright.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has taken up the case.

"He has shackles, his pants falling down, he's 300 pounds, moving away, and this police officer says, 'The only thing I can do is shoot him multiple times in the back,' said Crump about the case.

The Texas Rangers are investigating to determine whether criminal charges should be filed, which is standard in situations where an officer uses deadly force.

Hays County officials said video of the incident won't be released until that investigation is finished.