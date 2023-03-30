At the Texas Capitol Thursday: 'Body Cameras for All' bill, 'Survivors Speak' event and more

There will also be a hearing for a House bill that would prohibit facility fee payments for clinics run by hospitals.

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday will be another busy day at the Texas State Capitol.

Here are a few of the important things scheduled for March 30.

"Body Cameras for All" Bill

State Rep. Carl O. Sherman (D-De Soto) will hold a press conference to announce a new bill that would require the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) to adopt a body camera policy for correctional officers working at facilities operated by or under contract with the TDCJ.

House Bill 1524, also called the "Body Cameras for All" bill, hopes to create more transparency and safety in and out of TDCJ operations.

The bill comes just a few months after 36-year-old Joshua Wright was killed while in police custody inside a Hays County hospital. Authorities were vague about the details, only saying Wright was receiving treatment at the hospital when he allegedly attacked the corrections officer before running through an emergency room. The corrections officer shot and killed him.

To this day, Wright's family say they haven't seen body camera video of the incident.

Testimony was heard on HB 1524 Tuesday, but the bill was left pending in committee.

"Survivors Speak Texas" event

Hundreds of Texas crime survivors and families of crime victims will hold the first-ever "Survivors Speak Texas" event at the Capitol Rotunda Thursday at noon. The event is being organized by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice.

The survivors are asking lawmakers to fund the state's first Trauma Recovery Center and pass reforms that they say will break the cycles of crime.

A vigil will be held after the event to honor loved ones lost to violence.

Among those expected to participate in the event are State Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-Laredo) and State Rep. Dr. Mary Gonzalez.

Bill on 'facility fee' payments

On Thursday, there will be a committee hearing for House Bill 1692, which would prohibit "facility fee" payments. These fees are often charged at clinics that are owned by hospitals to cover the costs of maintaining the facility.

The Texas Hospital Association says the bill would have "devastating impacts" on health care access and affordability. The organization says the legislation is "unprecedented and dangerous" because it would close outpatient clinics and "dismantle access to care."

