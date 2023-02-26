San Marcos family, community plead for answers months after man is shot to death in police custody

Joshua Wright was shot and killed by a corrections officer in December 2022. His family said they have not seen the body camera video from that night.

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A San Marcos family is begging Hays County officials to release body camera video, two months after their loved one was shot and killed by a corrections officer.

On Saturday, family members of Joshua Wright, local pastors and several members of the community filled the lawn of the Hays County Courthouse for a prayer vigil to let authorities know they will not stop asking for answers.

"We're not going to stop until this is actually resolved," said Pastor Darius Todd of Abundant Life Christian Church.

Wright was in police custody when he was shot to death by an unnamed correctional officer in December. Authorities have released very little details surrounding the shooting, only revealing that the 36-year-old was receiving treatment at a hospital where he reportedly attacked the officer before he took off running through an emergency room.

But the Hays County Sheriff's Office has said it won't be releasing the video until the investigation is over. That has led Wright's family and the public to question the events leading up to the shooting.

"If you have nothing to hide, then you should be forthcoming with anything that's slandering or detrimental to your department, that you would want to get out in front of it," said Chris Clark, Wright's brother.

Gloria Bundage was one of several people among the crowd on Saturday. She said her son played football with Wright in high school and she described him as being a "bonus son" to her.

"He hung out at my house and, by that time, many functions and stuff. And he has such a beautiful smile, just a lovely smile," she said.

Attorney Ben Crump, who has defended the families of Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Tyre Nichols, has stepped in as Wright's family's lawyer.

KVUE reached out to the Hays County Sheriff's Office on Saturday for a statement and an update on the investigation. A spokesperson said the office has nothing new to release.

As for the family and the community, they left a message with the crowd, saying they will not stop until they find out what happened the night Wright died.

"Justice will be served for Josh. But thank you for not forgetting him and thank you for not allowing the County to forget him," said Adrian Wright, Joshua Wright's sister. "And I mentioned this: Josh is a son. He's a brother, he's an uncle. He's a father. So he will be greatly missed."

