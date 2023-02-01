Family of Hays Co. inmate killed by corrections officer speaks out at commissioners court

Joshua Wright's family and their supporters are calling on law enforcement to release video showing what led up to his death.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — For the second day in a row, the family of Joshua Wright and their supporters called for video of Wright's death to be released.

Wright was an inmate held on pre-trial detention for alleged unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Last month, Wright was receiving medical treatment at Seton Hospital in Kyle when he reportedly assaulted a Hays County corrections officer and tried to leave the emergency room.

Officials said the officer shot at Wright and struck him. Medical staff immediately began life-saving measures, but Wright was pronounced dead on the scene. Wright's family said an independent autopsy showed Wright was shot from behind.

On Monday, Wright's family, along with nationally known civil rights attorney Ben Crump, held a press conference to call on law enforcement to release video showing what led up to Wright's death. On Tuesday, the family and their supporters spoke at a Hays County Commissioners Court meeting.

"I am here today to ask for the video cam, camera, the body cam of that officer that took my son's life," Beverly Wright, Wright's mother, said.

"I am horrified to think that, at this day and age, my kids being grown, that I have to tell them and talk to them about how they need to act so they can come home alive," Latreese Cook, a supporter of the Wright family, said at the meeting.

After hearing their comments, Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra told the Wright family and their supporters that he is with them.

"As the father of two minority men as well, I will tell you: I read that same speech so they would go. That's why this is no problem to me to sit here on the right side of it all. I see you, I hear you and I am with you," Becerra said.

Despite Becerra's comments, the commissioners court did not take any new action on the release of any video related to Wright's death.

Hays County Sheriff Gary Cutler told KVUE the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident to determine whether criminal charges should be filed, which is standard for when a law enforcement officer uses deadly force. He also said the agency's office of professional responsibility is investigating to learn whether the officer violated any departmental policies.

Cutler said he plans to meet with the Rangers soon to determine what, if any, information, including videos, will be released or whether doing so would interfere with the investigations.