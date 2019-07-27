AUSTIN, Texas — A man is dead after being hit and killed by a semi-truck early Saturday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m., a man tried to cross Interstate 35 just north of Highway 183 when he was hit by an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene.

Traffic on that part of I-35 was diverted to the St. Johns Avenue exit while police responded to the scene. It has since returned to normal.

Austin police said people trying to walk across the interstate is too common.

"Unfortunately, it is. On these high-speed roadways, a lot of times, people – instead of going down to a bridge or intersection to cross, they'll take the risk and try to run across the interstate. Unfortunately, in situations like this, it doesn't end well," Corporal Arnold said.

The APD Vehicular Homicide Team is investigating the incident and taking statements from witnesses.

At this time, police don't know if alcohol or drugs were involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

