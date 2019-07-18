ROUND ROCK, Texas — Round Rock Police Department said on Thursday they are still searching for a suspect in a hit-and-run incident where a driver struck and killed a pedestrian in April.

24-year-old Cleveland Deshon Elliot was the pedestrian killed in the incident that occurred on April 17, 2019, around 1:40 a.m.

According to police, the vehicle is described as a blue passenger car without a sunroof and with LED or HID headlights.

Police said the vehicle has possible damage to the front or may have been recently repaired.

Round Rock police posted a tweet on Thursday that shows video of the vehicle entering Round Rock westbound on Gattis School Road from Williamson County.

If you have any information on the vehicle or person you believe is involved, email Detective Weaver at lweaver@roundrocktexas.gov or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

