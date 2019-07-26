WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A traffic stop turned drug arrest was caught on national television, and the man involved is an Austin attorney.

According to an affidavit obtained by KVUE, Victor Hardy was found in possession of multiple illegal drugs during a traffic stop in Williamson County on July 20.

Hardy was charged with manufacturing or intent to deliver a controlled substance, a first-degree felony.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody tweeted that the stop was shown on the TV show "Live PD."

On Saturday, a Williamson County deputy stopped Hardy at 9:26 p.m. at 9319 Anderson Mill Road for failing to signal a lane change, according to the affidavit. Hardy was the sole occupant in a black BMW M6.

A deputy used a K9 to check the car, and the police dog alerted officers of drugs inside.

Deputies found three black sealable cylinders with a variety of narcotics inside, including 0.3 ounces of suspected marijuana, nine grams of Methamphetamine, 4.6 grams of cocaine in seven small ziplock bags and 10 dosage units of suspected LSD, according to the affidavit.

A deputy determined that "based on the amounts, variety, and packaging of the controlled substances, and that some substances were packed in small quantities for individual resale," Hardy was intending to resell the controlled substances.

According to the State Bar of Texas, Hardy is an intellectual property attorney at Hardy Parrish Yang LLP.

Our partners at the Austin American-Statesman reported Hardy was released from the Williamson County Jail on Sunday after posting bail set at $50,000.

