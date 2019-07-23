AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that took place late Monday night.

According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened in the 1100 block of FM 2222 at about 11:30 p.m.

When medics arrived on the scene, they located a man in his 40s and pronounced him dead on the scene, ATCEMS said.

The road was closed at the time as investigators worked in the area, but all lanes were reopened at about 3 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

