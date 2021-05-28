Local water parks and pools prepare for Memorial Day weekend crowds

Pools across Central Texas are looking to hire lifeguards.

AUSTIN, Texas — Local pools are preparing for big crowds this Memorial Day weekend, as more lifeguards are needed all around Central Texas.

Typhoon Texas in Pflugerville is looking to fill nearly 120 positions including lifeguards, cashiers, directors and more. The company pays employees $9 to $15 an hour depending on the position and experience.

"Our start to summer is tomorrow with our Memorial Day Weekend Welcome Back Beach Bash. It will be there all three days – great crowd, great entertainment, live bands, DJs," said General Manager Cade Vereen.

Lifeguards are also needed at pools in Cedar Park, Round Rock and Georgetown.

A national chlorine shortage has been impacting other local pools, but Vereen said Typhoon Texas is not experiencing an issue.

"What we're being told by our manufacturers is most of the residential chlorine unfortunately they are seeing a major shortage of that. Ours is a puck so we have enough to keep guests all summer long," said Vereen.

On Friday, several local schools celebrated graduated fifth grade by going to the water park.

"For a lot of the school year I was on Zoom. It's nice that we don't have any school anymore and we can come out here and have fun," said Evan Vanwyk.

