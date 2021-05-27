Barton Springs Pool open to public for free on Memorial Day

Entry for the pool will be free for this day only, and no reservations will be required, city officials said.

The City of Austin announced Thursday that Barton Springs Pool would be open to the public for free on Memorial Day.

The pool, located at 2131 William Barton Dr., will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Memoral Day. Entry for the pool will be free for this day only, and no reservations will be required, City officials said.

Due to low staff levels, however, capacities will be enforced. City officials said there is a lifeguard shortage caused by a year-long hiring freeze and disruption to training. Lifeguard positions start at $15 per hour for qualified individuals ages 15 and up. Open Water lifeguard positions are also available. For more information on qualifications or to apply to become a lifeguard, visit LifeguardAustin.com.

Barton Springs Pool season pass members will have access to the facility at all times, and they will have to show proof of purchase or passes at entry, the City said.

For more information about Barton Springs Pool, please call 512-974-6300 or visit AustinTexas.gov/Pools.