1 dead, 1 injured in Downtown Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has been killed and another person was injured in a Downtown Austin shooting, according to police.

The Austin Police Department (APD) said a call came in at approximately midnight for shots fired at Seventh Street and Interstate 35. Then, while officers were responding, another shots fired call came in from 18th and Colorado Streets, and the APD believes the two calls were related.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found two people hurt and a woman died at the scene, APD said. A man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

The APD does not know if the victims know each other or the cause of the shooting. Police have not arrested a suspect in this shooting.

It is the 32nd homicide of 2021, which is the same number of homicides for the entire year of 2018.

