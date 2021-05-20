Austin looking for lifeguards as shortage affects pool reopenings

The City of Austin is facing a lifeguard shortage after it stopped hiring lifeguards in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — With summer around the corner, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department is looking for applicants to become lifeguards as additional aquatic programs and facilities open.

The City of Austin is facing a lifeguard shortage after it stopped hiring lifeguards in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Staff resumed hiring lifeguards in March 2021.

According to Parks and Recreation, another limiting factor has been the number of lifeguards who can be trained at a time due to pandemic restrictions.

City pools will continue to operate with modified hours and capacity in June. Expanding hours and opening additional pools will not be possible until more lifeguards are trained, certified and hired, Parks and Recreation said. At this time, the Aquatics Division has 150 lifeguards, which is 20% of its needed 750 lifeguard force.

Classes have resumed at capacity in order to get new lifeguards certified and working. These lifeguards will be assigned equitably to pools across Austin to ensure all Austinites have access to pools this summer.

Earlier this month, the City announced Barton Springs pool will move to a reservation system due to the lifeguard shortage. Reservation time slots will be available in two-hour increments beginning at 8 a.m. until the pool closes at 10 p.m. All other aquatic facilities don't currently require reservations.

Those interested in applying to become a lifeguard can visit LifeguardAustin.com.

The latest updates on aquatic programs and facilities can be found below:

Splash pads

Saturday, May 22: Bartholomew, Chestnut, Liz Carpenter and Metz splash pads will open.

Many splash pads sustained damage from the winter storms, and the Aquatics Division continues working to fix them.

Pools

Springwoods, Bartholomew, Big Stacy, Barton Springs and Deep Eddy Pools are currently open.

June 5: Govalle and Shipe Pools will open.

As staffing levels allow, the Aquatics Division will announce the opening of Balcones, Mabel Davis, Montopolis, Parque Zaragoza and Rosewood Pools.

Swim lessons

May 24: Registration for swim lessons and swim teams will open.

Register for swim lessons and swim teams at AustinTexas.gov/ParksOnline.

June 7: Session 1 swimming lessons will begin at Balcones, Govalle, Mabel Davis, Montopolis, Rosewood and Shipe Pools.

Swim lessons for sessions 2 and 3 will be offered at Bartholomew, Big Stacy, Deep Eddy, Parque Zaragoza, Ramsey and Springwoods Pools.

Swim teams

June 14: Swim teams will begin.

Balcones, Bartholomew, Big Stacy, Govalle, Mabel Davis, Montopolis, Rosewood, Shipe and Springwoods Pools have swim teams.

For more details about swim lessons and swim teams, visit AustinTexas.gov/Swimming.

Find additional information about City of Austin pools and splashpads at AustinTexas.gov/Pools.