Concerns for San Marcos man missing since May 10

SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police and Texas EquuSearch are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a San Marcos man missing since Monday, May 10.

Harper Garlitos, 21, was last seen in San Marcos driving his silver 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup truck with Texas license plate AG34506.

He is described as a white/Pacific Islander man with short brown hair, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 140 pounds. Garlitos was wearing a blue T-shirt and jeans, Texas EquuSearch said.

Anyone who has seen Garlitos’ truck or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the San Marcos Police Department at 512-753-2108 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.