'It's like the little things in life that I get to enjoy' | Sharing good news near Auditorium Shores

Each week we try to share some good news on KVUE. This week, Hank Cavagnaro went to Auditorium Shores to ask people for their good news.

AUSTIN, Texas — "You in a hurry or do you got a quick second?"

It's become the phrase I ask more than any other on these stories, every time we try to get people to stop and share some good news with others.

"You have some good news for me?" has become the second most asked question.

Here are some of the answers we got this time.

"Yeah, I mean, honestly, the good news for me is that I get to come out and work out and enjoy the weather. It's such a beautiful day here in Austin," said Iris Adame.

"My good news is that I just spent the weekend with my family back in Boston after not being able to see them for a while," said Brianna Arrighi. "Actually got to see my grandmother, which is always so great. She had a medical procedure recently, so being able to see her before she went into the hospital was, like, so great."

"I work in the tourism industry," said Steve Genovesi. "I actually work at the visitor's bureau, Visit Austin, and I have kind of a window for seeing how business is coming back. And that just means some of the jobs that we lost in the tourism industry are definitely coming back. So that's really good news for all of us that have had a hard year in the tourism industry."

"It's my week off, so I get to just kind of do this kind of stuff. I mean, for me, it's like the little things in life that I get to enjoy," added Adame.

"That's the whole reason why we started doing these stories," I said. "Because it's those little things that you often forget about."

"Yes, for sure," she replied.

"We're always looking for just that little bit of human interaction. So getting that with family is great," I said to Arrighi.

"Yes, absolutely," she said.

"What about with you personally?" I asked Genovesi. "Anything good happening in your life?

"Well, I had a chance to take a family vacation to Montana, and that was incredible," he said.

"Thank you so much for sharing with us. Have a good day." This is been one of my favorite things to say at the end of each of these conversations.