'There's a lot of good news out there' | Sharing good news in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Two days before Christmas seems like a good time to grab some good news and share it with you. That's what I did in this week's Share Your Good News.

"OK, the good news I've got is my daughter and son-in-law decided to move from San Francisco due to remote working, and they're living in Austin now," said Mick Kelleher. "Then the second part of that good news is my son and his girlfriend, who lived in Brooklyn, New York, due to the remote type of working they've decided to move to Austin. So they live in Austin now, too."

"Basically, my friend has just been released out of the hospital and he's recovering from COVID-19," said Ajay Barrett.

"Yeah, we have a friend who came. She came and visited us, and we didn't even know if we'd be healthy enough to have people in town. So it's kind of awesome. She's from out of town. We're having a great Christmas," said Emily Cunningham.

"I'm thankful we'll still be employed. And I'm thankful to wake up to another day. And I also want to pray for the people that are battling and going and struggling with it right now. So I'm keeping positive vibes and saying my prayers for you," added Barrett.

Then I asked them, "Do you still think there's good news out there?"

"Absolutely. I think there's hope and peace for everyone," said Cunningham.

"Yes, there's always good news out there. Always," said Barrett

"I think there's a lot of good news out there because everyone's kind of, let's say, hunkered down and practicing the social distancing. We're really not getting to hear as much from everyone to share those stories," added Kelleher.