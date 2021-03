Every week, Hank Cavagnaro asks Central Texans to share a bit of positivity – proving there is still good news out there!

AUSTIN, Texas — Each week we go to a different part of KVUE's viewing area and ask people to share some good news. It can be anything from a promotion to a proposal and even as simple as nice weather.

This time, we took a trip to Zilker Park where people were enjoying the sunshine. It's a great place to find people enjoying their day and overall being positive.

Check out the video to hear the conversations that Hank and these people have.