Fun and different: Sharing your good news on South Congress

Hank Cavagnaro is back out around Central Texas asking people to share some good news and positivity. This time, he went to South Congress.

AUSTIN, Texas — "Hey there my name is Hank Cavagnaro and I am a reporter with KVUE. I do a segment called Share Your Good News where I ask people to share good news or positivity, and we put it together into a story that airs in our 10 o'clock newscast." – it's the same spiel I give everyone whom I ask to share their thoughts on Share Your Good News.

But it's true every time. I want to share others' positive stories so that those watching might realize it's not as bad out there as you may think, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, I went right next to the "I love you so much" mural on the corner of South Congress and James Street.

Check out the video above and see what people had to say this time on Share Your Good News.