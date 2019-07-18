AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying burglars caught on camera stealing from several local businesses.

According to Austin police, the people involved have been primarily targeting various food trucks and trailers since April.

Here are some videos of the robbers in action:

June 2 Robbery

June 11 Robbery

July 4 Robbery

Austin police will hold a press conference Thursday at 2 p.m. to provide more information on these burglaries.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding these burglaries, call 512-974-6941. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.

