Puerto Rican Cultural Center celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

AUSTIN, Texas — As Hispanic Heritage Month continues into October, the Puerto Rican Cultural Center is celebrating its heritage.

The center is a nonprofit that has a number of programs including its performing company.

"Preserving and transmitting Puerto Rican culture to Central Texas, not only to share with ourselves and the cultural center community but also to bring cultural awareness to all of Central Texas," said Executive & Artistic Director of the Puerto Rican Cultural Center, Dr. Ana María Tekina-Eirú Maynard.

The center’s performance group is made up of more than 20 dancers and singers. Its performances are native to Puerto Rico and they do two major performances for the public each year.



"Dances from the mountains of Puerto Rico that represent people that were the extension of Taíno people, a mixture of Spanish, and African heritage. Bomba and Plena, are mostly drums and hand-held drums for the plena," said Maynard.

Maynard said she is very proud of her heritage.



"People that are very joyful, generous welcoming, embracing," Maynard said. "We love people."



For Hispanic Heritage Month, Maynard wants to send a message about the cultural center.



"Supporting each other as a community. It's not just limited to us Puerto Ricans," Maynard said. "We are open and embracing. If you are called to be part of this beautiful community, we are happy to have you."

