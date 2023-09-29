Meet the Travis Early College High School Mariachi Band

Students at Travis Early College High School celebrate their Hispanic heritage by performing in a mariachi ensemble.

AUSTIN, Texas — The sounds of trumpets and guitars flow through the halls of Travis Early College High School in South Austin. But they aren't coming from a typical band.

A small group of students on campus are learning the tunes of mariachi, but in a more modern way.

What drew senior Jonathan Hernandez to the group was the style.

"So different from anything I've heard," Hernandez said.

What made him stay was his roots.

"Since my dad is from Mexico, I felt like it would have been nice to be able to play something for him, and so I joined," Hernandez said. "And if he ever asks if I knew this song, I could try and play it with the style of mariachi."

The group is embracing old and new songs while still holding true to the genre.

For some members, like Sa'hana Demion, it's a chance to find themselves.

"I grew up not really knowing much of who I was and what my culture was about. Why is it so important and why people do this for personal reasons, like, traditions and everything … That's why I want to be able to do things, so I can find out myself," Demion said.

And connect through music.

"We're part of something big, and we're still holding the history of it up," Hernandez said.

Mariachi's history in Central Texas schools dates back to 1972 when former Austin Mayor Gus Garcia found his love for mariachi through a festival in San Antonio. That sparked an idea to bring the culture into the classrooms of Austin ISD.

But at the time, mariachi wasn't a style that was taught. Fate would have to play a part.

"We have a guy that wants this mariachi program, we have a guy who knows how to play it, and so we started this," said Jonathan Rodriguez, an assistant band director.

The first mariachi programs in Austin ISD were officially launched by Austin-born maestro Zeke Castro at Fulmore Middle School and Travis High School.

"He had never taught mariachi before he started here at Fulmore in '79," Rodriguez said.

It was a path Rodriguez also found himself on and that he happily followed – learning that mariachi doesn't have to be dated or exclusive.

"There's times it's like, being in mariachi, I kind of feel like more of myself rather than, you know, having to try hard to be like other people or just likeable," Demion said.

"I'm glad to say that we're still here. We haven't been pushed out," Rodriguez said. "The kids are still playing our kind of music."

