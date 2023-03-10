Texas-born trailblazer Jovita Idar featured on U.S. quarter

Born in Laredo, Idar championed the cause of Mexican Americans.

AUSTIN, Texas — A piece of history right in your pocket. This Hispanic Heritage Month, KVUE is honoring the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans. And there's no greater advocate than Jovita Idar.

Idar was a Mexican American journalist, nurse, teacher and activist who devoted her life to fighting racism and discrimination. She is currently being featured on the U.S. quarter as part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program.

"Just think about it: on the head side, you have George Washington and now on the tails side, you have Jovita Idar, which tells you that we're putting heroes right on the same level with George Washington," historian Raffi Andonian said. "Right in our pocket, featuring these women who have influenced national history and, in this case, specifically Texas."

Born in the border town of Laredo, Idar pushed for bilingual schools to preserve Hispanic heritage. On her quarter, you'll see many words that tell her story, such as "teacher" and "Mexican American rights."

"The last inscription you'll find on there is called 'El Heraldo Christiano,' which is a church publication that she published in when she was in San Antonio, when she moved to San Antonio, supporting free kindergarten education, supporting Spanish speakers in hospitals, the bilingual translation and supporting financial independence for women," Andonian said.

Idar also wrote about women's rights, including their right to vote. Learn more about Idar and her many accomplishments.

