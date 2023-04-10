'Latinos have a lot of reasons to be proud to be Texans' | New exhibit highlights Hispanic influence in Bastrop

The exhibit has artifacts, old letters and pictures on display, demonstrating a past that helped shaped the present.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — A new exhibit in Bastrop is highlighting the rich Mexican and Hispanic influences in the region.

Ron Ramirez, the lead researcher for the exhibit, wants people to see the culture Bastrop has to offer and understand how much the area's Hispanic roots shaped it into what we see today.

The Museum & Visitor Center of the Bastrop County Historical Society sits on Main Street in Downtown Bastrop.

"This museum is one of the best museums that you could ever have in a small city," Ramirez said.

When he started volunteering there, he noticed there was missing something.

"I felt it was lacking a little bit in Latino history," Ramirez said.

So, he set out to research and create the "Hispanic Heritage, Bastrop Roots" exhibit.

"A lot of times, Texas history is just concentrated on the Alamo," Ramirez said. "I want to make sure that everyone's aware that Latinos have a lot of reasons to be proud to be Texans."

Nicole DeGuzman, executive director of the museum and visitor center, said she's happy with the results.

"This is imperative. This is so important to us," DeGuzman said. "It's a slow process, and you want to do it right when you're doing the research."

For the display, researchers interviewed families from all over Bastrop County to get their stories of how they ended up in the area – tracing roots back to Spaniards bringing horses to Texas all the way up to more recent figures.

"I'm the first Latino mayor in Bastrop County," Ramirez said. "Bastrop County has been a county since 1836. I'm the first non-Anglo mayor in Bastrop County. That's incredible."

The exhibit has artifacts, old letters and pictures on display, demonstrating a past that helped shaped the present.

The exhibit is free and open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It runs until Oct. 27, but the museum hopes to install some of the pieces into its permanent collection.

