Woman walking on crosswalk killed in Buda hit-and-run

The crash happened near an H-E-B.

BUDA, Texas — The Buda Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed in a deadly hit-and-run.

Police said the deadly crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 10, at an H-E-B located at 15300 Interstate 35.

When officers arrived on the scene, they learned a woman was hit in the middle of a crosswalk by a man driving a gray Chevrolet Silverado. The man then drove away from the scene, heading southbound on the frontage road.

The Kyle Police Department was later able to locate the man's vehicle and identified him as Jeffrey Conzemius, 58. Conzemius was charged with an accident involving death and was booked in the Hays County Jail.

The police department identified the woman hit as 67-year-old Viola Garcez. She was taken to an area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. An autopsy was performed and revealed she died from "multiple traumatic injuries."

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this crash, call Detective Dustin Maxwell at 512-523-1045.