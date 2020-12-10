Pflugerville ISD teacher, family group asks for resignation of superintendent after complaints of lack of transparency

PfISD sent KVUE a statement saying in part, "there is rarely, if ever, a time where everyone is 100% satisfied with the decisions and actions of leadership."

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A group of Pflugerville ISD parents and teachers with the group 'Parent Teacher Conference of Pflugerville ISD' is asking the school district's Superintendent Doug Killian to resign from his position.

It's members wish to stay anonymous in fear of losing their jobs or getting in trouble with the district.

Parent Teacher Conference of Pflugerville ISD created a 36-page document with reasons why some PfISD management, including Killian, should resign. Reasons listed include: the school district confirming moldy wipes distributed in the beginning of the school year, the group claiming the school district has insufficient reopening precautions and also that PfISD is keeping information from the community.

"In light of the obvious ongoing incompetence to protect our most valuable resources — our students and teachers — we demand that the entire management chain immediately resign. In lieu of their immediate resignations, we call upon the Board of Trustees to act in their position as Trustees by calling an emergency meeting with the sole purpose of firing this chain of management that has put children, employees, and residents of Pflugerville ISD at great risk," said the Parent Teacher Conference of Pflugerville ISD group in their document.

In a statement, PfISD's spokesperson told KVUE:

"In an organization the size of ours, there is rarely, if ever, a time where everyone is 100% satisfied with the decisions and actions of leadership, whether at a campus or central office level. This is especially true during these challenging times of the pandemic which is a very polarizing issue."

"It's really scary what's going on," said Kimberly Carroll, a former PfISD teacher and one of the administrators for PfISD Stay Virtual, Stay Safe.

Carroll, along with her friend Dan Dawer, quit teaching for the school district before the school year started in-person learning. Dawer and Carroll help moderate PfISD Stay Virtual, Stay Safe and keep the community informed of COVID-19 cases on campus and other updates.

"People want to get this information out to keep people safe, but they fear for their job and retaliation. So I've just been the person that they send it to and I can post up about that," said Carroll.

"Whether that's positive cases on campuses ... whether that's, you know, issues with disinfecting supplies or safety protocols on campuses ... or whether that's just their thoughts on how this process is going. These are people who I care about," said Dawer.