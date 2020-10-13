Blog: Early voting problems in the Austin area

Here are the latest updates on the first day of early voting.

AUSTIN, Texas — Oct. 13 marks the first day of early voting in Texas.

Early on, there were reports of some hiccups at polling locations in the Austin area.

If you need to know where there are early voting polling locations in Austin and Central Texas, KVUE put together everything you need to know about early voting here. Check out wait times at Austin-area polling locations here.

RELATED:

Here are the latest updates from the first day of early voting:

10:45 a.m. – KVUE's Tom Rapp captured this photo of voters waiting in line to cast their ballots at the Austin Recreation Center, located at 1301 Shoal Creek Blvd.

10:17 a.m. – By 10 a.m. on Oct. 13, a majority of polling locations across Travis County showed wait times of more than 20 minutes. A handful of polling locations in the downtown area showed wait time of zero to 10 minutes, according to the county clerk's website. A few locations in South Austin are also showing zero to 10 minute wait times.

By 10 a.m. on Oct. 13, Williamson County's locations were all showing at least a 16 minute to 45-minute wait. Seven locations were showing wait times of more than 45 minutes: Georgetown Randalls, Pat Bryson Municipal Hall, Cedar Park Public Library, Brushy Creek Community Center, Round Rock Randalls Williamson Co. Jester Annex and Anderson Mill Limited District.

10:05 a.m. – Travis Co. Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir says they've finished hiring and recruiting workers for early voting, but they still need almost 400 out of 2,500 Election Day workers, according to KVUE's Mari Salazar.

Travis Co. Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir says they've finished hiring/recruiting workers for #EarlyVoting, but they still need almost 400 out of 2,500 #ElectionDay workers.



Are you interested? Call hotline 512-238-VOTE 🗳️🇺🇸 #VoteTexas @KVUE — Mari Salazar (@MariSalazarTV) October 13, 2020

9:34 a.m. – Officials tell KVUE the issue at South Austin Rec Center has been fixed.

9 a.m. – By 9 a.m. on Oct. 13, most polling locations across Travis County showed wait times of more than 20 minutes. The Austin Central Library and Parque Zaragoza Recreation Center each showed wait times of less than 20 minutes, according to the county clerk's website.

By 9 a.m. on Oct. 13, Williamson County had a handful of locations across the county showing zero to 15 minute wait times. Check out those locations here. Four locations showed a wait time of more than 46 minutes: Georgetown Randalls, Pat Bryson Municipal Hall, Brushy Creek Community Center and Round Rock Randalls.

8:17 a.m. – KVUE received reports that there's an issue at South Austin Rec Center. Officials said a tech is en route to the location and it's not a county wide issue. Angelique Montgomery told KVUE via text that there were hundreds of people waiting in line.