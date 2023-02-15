H-E-B opens first multi-story store at Lake Austin

The new location includes True Texas BBQ restaurant which was named best barbeque chain by Texas Monthly.

AUSTIN, Texas — Here everything is better, and in Lake Austin, H-E-B is aiming to live up to that slogan with the company's first multi-story store in Austin.

On Feb. 15, H-E-B opened the new Lake Austin location near the University of Texas at Austin campus. This new location, at 2652 Lake Austin Blvd., is the grocery chain's first-ever multi-level store in the Austin area. Customers were greeted with sounds from the Lake Travis Fiddlers performing on the second level.

Included in the highly anticipated building will be a two-story porch, a True Texas BBQ restaurant, a full bar with indoor and outdoor seating, a coffee shop with specialty coffee and pastries, and a SouthFlo Pizza restaurant.

"We have hundreds of open positions that anyone is welcome to apply to and join the H-E-B family," said Johnny Mojica, public affairs manager at H-E-B.

In addition to the newly added features to make this new location unique, the Lake Austin store will also provide customers the same services that H-E-B regulars know and love: H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery. The service allows residents to shop, pay for and receive their groceries without entering the store.

"We chose this location because it was centrally located and we wanted to be able to provide an H-E-B store closer to downtown and also for tourists that are joining Austin for the first time. We wanted to make sure we brought in all our bells and whistles for the community," said Mojica.

The store officially opened at 6 a.m. and there was already a line forming outside of the store of 30 people!

