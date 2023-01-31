H-E-B closes Central Texas stores early due to winter weather

“At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are committed to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face. Across our business, we are familiar with and regularly prepare for extreme weather events. Our dedicated Partners – at our stores, warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and transportation team – are ready and well-equipped to serve our customers with the products they need,” H-E-B said. “In preparation of the inclement winter weather, we are taking precautions to protect and support our Partners and our stores. Any out-of-stocks are temporary. Our Partners restock shelves with more product throughout the day. Additionally, H-E-B has prioritized conserving energy across our business to do our part to help preserve the energy grid in Texas.”