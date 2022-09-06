More H-E-B to DFW: Everywhere the Texas grocer has stores, plans and land

The Texas-based grocer has grown its popularity throughout the state, but is just now expanding its reach to the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

DALLAS — Texas grocer H-E-B has grown its popularity – and, quite frankly, its cult-like following – throughout the Lone Star State since opening its first store in Kerrville back in 1905.

But for most of the 100-plus years of the store's existence, the allure of H-E-B has seemingly eluded the likes of North Texans. In Central and South Texas, you can find stores within miles of each other.

In the DFW area, you'd have to drive to the outskirts of the southern and western ends of the metroplex.

But it seems like those days are coming to a close. H-E-B is starting to expand its roots into North Texas with land purchases and new store announcements becoming more common.

This month, H-E-B officials confirmed they bought land in Prosper and Rockwall as future store sites. Forney and Allen have also been located as new sites this year, and stores in Frisco, Plano and McKinney are under construction.

Granted, even if H-E-B sites all become stores, they still won't have as many as Kroger, Tom Thumb, Albertsons and Walmart, the longtime top grocery chains in North Texas. Trader Joe's has also expanded across North Texas in recent years, along with Austin-founded Whole Foods.

But with H-E-B making a move into the area, we wanted to break down where there are already store locations and where more are coming.

Here is a running list:

Waxahachie H-E-B 800 Hwy. 77, Waxahachie, Texas, 75165

Ennis H-E-B 101 S. Clay St., Ennis, Texas, 75119

Burleson H-E-B Plus! 165 N.W. John Jones Dr., Burleson, Texas, 76208

Corsicana H-E-B 201 S. 15th St., Corsicana, Texas, 75110

Cleburne H-E-B 600 W. Henderson, Cleburne, Texas, 76033

Granbury H-E-B 3804 U.S. Hwy. 377, Granbury, Texas, 76049

Hudson Oaks H-E-B 100 Hudson Oaks Dr., Hudson Oaks, Texas, 76087



Stores coming soon

Allen – E. Exchange Parkway and N. Greenville Avenue

McKinney – northeast corner of Custer Road and Eldorado Parkway

Frisco – Legacy Drive and Main Street

Plano – Spring Creek Parkway and Preston Road

Prosper – southeast corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway

Rockwall – southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard

Forney – F.M. 548 and F.M. 1641

Other H-E-B land purchases, but not confirmed yet to be stores

Here are other addresses in the DFW metroplex where H-E-B has purchased land, according to deed records:

4101 W. Wheatland Rd. (Dallas)

1660 E. Broad St. (Mansfield)

632 N. Beckley (Dallas)

5204 S. Buckner Blvd. (Dallas)

845 Interstate-35E (DeSoto)

3927 Bowser (Dallas)

700 Farm Road 544 (Murphy)

6325 W. Bailey Boswell Rd. (Fort Worth)

200 E. Bonds Ranch Rd. (Fort Worth)

6599 McCart Ave. (Fort Worth)

8600 Quail Valley Dr. (Fort Worth)

9200 Legacy Dr. (Frisco)

2210 W. University Dr. (Denton)