H-E-B offering grocery deliveries on UT Austin campus

AUSTIN, Texas — H-E-B is extending its delivery hub locations and adding the University of Texas at Austin campus to its list.

Students, faculty and staff members can now receive their groceries, health and wellness items, cleaning supplies and much more straight to their dorm rooms or classrooms.

“Being able to offer this service is a great resource for students who don’t have time to shop or who don’t have transportation beyond campus, helping them easily access the groceries and supplies they need,” said Soncia Reagins-Lilly, vice president for student affairs and dean of students.

Campus members can place orders through the H-E-B app or website and have the items delivered to a select location. Same-day delivery will also be available when ordering.

“For more than a century, H-E-B and UT Austin have shared a mission to strengthen Texas through excellence in education, commitment to diversity and efforts to make our communities resilient,” said Kelsey Evans, the university’s executive director for corporate relations. “As we look to the future and the changing face of commerce, we are proud to become one of H-E-B’s newest Campus Delivery Hubs, a step that will ensure all Longhorns have access to affordable nutrition.”

The grocery delivery will be coordinated through Favor, an Austin-based food delivery service. Favor drivers will be able to park at four designated spots along campus, which include Jester Circle, Jester Residence Hall, Kinsolving Residence Hall and Bass Concert Hall.

After an order is placed and a Favor driver is en route to deliver it, a text message will be sent, allowing the person who ordered their groceries to coordinate with their Favor driver on an exact pick-up location. Door-to-door delivery is also available for students that live off campus.

“H-E-B has been a proud sponsor of UT academic programs and research since 1976 and is fortunate to have hundreds of Longhorns that work in our company today,” said Laura Estes, Central Texas marketing director for H-E-B. “Through the years, our partnership has become a source of pride for both organizations. In this spirit, we’ve launched on-campus H-E-B delivery to the University of Texas at Austin community. As a former Longhorn, I hope this added perk becomes a widely used convenience for all students.”

H-E-B has helped support programs and research at UT with donations surpassing $6.6 million.