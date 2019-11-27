WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Greg Kelley made an emotional statement after he was officially exonerated at his hearing on Wednesday morning.

Kelley's conviction for sexually abusing a young boy was overturned on Nov. 6, after he spent three years in prison as part of a 25-year sentence.

After the judge officially declared Kelley "innocent and fully exonerated," Kelley shared his thoughts.

"The Cedar Park Police Department deprived not only me but the victim here," Kelley said. "They presumed me to be the guy and the only guy while ignoring a mountain of evidence that pointed to my innocence of someone else's guilt."

Kelley referenced the justice system, saying "no one should ever question if their voice should or would be heard."

Kelley was accused in 2013 when he was 18 years old. He went to trial in 2014 and was found guilty, leading to a sentence of 25 years in prison. His case reopened 2017 after authorities gained "credible" evidence of someone else's involvement.

RELATED:

Greg Kelley, Central Texas man, now officially exonerated after child sex assault conviction overturned

‘Today is a day of celebration’: Greg Kelley speaks with KVUE moments after conviction is overturned

TIMELINE: Greg Kelley case

"To the victim and his family, I'm absolutely sorry you have to go through this. Believe me, your opinion matters. For six years, I not only had to prove to the state I didn't do this, but I had to prove to you that I didn't do this," Kelley said. "The justice system failed me and you. Today, I received justice while you remain failed. All victims deserve justice the first time around."

Kelley spoke to his family: "Thank you so much for being on my side. I have the best family anyone could ever ask for."

He said his mother visited him every week while he was in prison.

"I can't wait to spend the rest of my life creating memories with people I hold near and dear to my heart," Kelley said.

Kelley ended by thanking his fiancée, future in-laws, his brothers in Christ, District Attorney Shawn Deck, Judge Donna King, Attorney Keith Hampton, Jake Brydon and God.

PHOTOS: Greg Kelley exoneration hearing at Williamson County Justice Center Greg Kelley answers questions from the local news media in the hallway of Williamson County Justice Center. Greg Kelley was dismissed in an indictment against him and declaring him innocent. in the Williamson County Justice Center, 26th District Courtroom, Judge Donna King on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL / AMERICAN-STATESMAN] Greg Kelley reads an statement to the court on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. Greg Kelley was dismissed in an indictment against him and declaring him innocent. in the Williamson County Justice Center, 26th District Courtroom, Judge Donna King on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL / AMERICAN-STATESMAN] Greg Kelley shakes hand with Judge Donna King. Greg Kelley was dismissed in an indictment against him and declaring him innocent in the Williamson County Justice Center, 26th District Courtroom, Judge Donna King on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL / AMERICAN-STATESMAN] Rosa Kelley the mother of Greg Kelley shakes the hand of Judge Donna King. Greg Kelley was dismissed in an indictment against him and declaring him innocent. in the Wiliamson County Justice Center, 26th District Courtroom, Judge Donna King on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL / AMERICAN-STATESMAN] Greg Kelley answers questions from the local news media in the hallway of Williamson County Justice Center. Greg Kelley was dismissed in an indictment against him and declaring him innocent. in the Williamson County Justice Center, 26th District Courtroom, Judge Donna King on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL / AMERICAN-STATESMAN] Rosa Kelley hugs and kisses her son, Greg Kelley who was dismissed in an indictment against him and declaring him innocent. in the Williamson County Justice Center, 26th District Courtroom, Judge Donna King on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL / AMERICAN-STATESMAN] Greg Kelley wipes away his tears as he holds on to his fiancée Gaebri Anderson as his mother Rosa Kelley raises her hand as Greg Kelley was dismissed in an indictment against him and declaring him innocent. in the Williamson County Justice Center, 26th District Courtroom, Judge Donna King on Wednesday, November 27, 2019. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL / AMERICAN-STATESMAN]

WATCH: Greg Kelley reacts to his overturned child sex assault conviction

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

It's a girl! Austin police officers help woman deliver baby on side of Interstate 35

Round Rock teacher gave student oral sex in classroom twice, affidavit says

Raw video: Massive plant explosion near Beaumont captured on camera

'I can honestly say, I know how that child feels' | APD Blue Santa recipient is now officer and volunteer