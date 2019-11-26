ROUND ROCK, Texas — A Round Rock Independent School District teacher was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly having an improper relationship with a student.

School officials told KVUE that Randi Chaverria, who is now a former teacher for the district, was charged with improper relationship between educator and student.

According to a Facebook post from the district, Chaverria was a Round Rock High School family science teacher.

Back in 2018, Chaverria was praised by Round Rock ISD after being named the 2019 Secondary Teacher of the Year, according to the district's post.

"Chaverria credits her family’s belief in education as her reason for developing a passion for teaching," the district wrote.

According to the district's website, Chaverria was very involved in the school.

"During her time at Round Rock, she has applied that mindset to making a positive impact on her campus by leading the Adopt-A-Child a community service project," the district said online.

According to online jail records, Chaverria is in custody at the Williamson County Jail as of Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

