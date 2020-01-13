GEORGETOWN, Texas — Officials responded to a fire in Georgetown where "ammunition in the building is exploding," according to the Williamson County sheriff's office.

The fire happened at 2810 Bell Gin Rd, WCSO officials said.

WCSO tweeted a photo from the scene.

According to the WCOS tweet, homes surrounding the building were notified through a reverse 9-1-1 call.

Georgetown Fire tweeted "no exposures were threatened" and the fire was being brought under control.

There have not been any reports of anyone being injured.

Williamson county officials said Bell Gin Road would be closed and advised the public to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Legendary Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson to be enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Texas State students still waiting to move into their apartments a semester later due to construction

Teen shot in chest during Texas high school basketball game, police say

Cedar pollen will be elevated this week, but not as extreme as the last 2 weeks

Lake Travis Fire and Rescue says building fire is under control