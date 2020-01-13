SAN MARCOS, Texas — In September 2019, KVUE reported some Texas State students said they couldn't move into Haven at Thorpe Lane Apartment Complex because the units were still being built.

Four months later, Avery Calvin, a Texas State University junior, told KVUE the apartments are still not complete and now the complex is not following through on its promise of five months of free rent.

Calvin signed a lease at Haven Thorpe Lane Apartment Complex in August 2019.

The PR company for the complex sent KVUE the following statement back in September:

"Residents have been given the choice of one of two options until their units are ready. Residents who choose to make their own housing arrangements are being given five months free rent. Those residents who choose to take advantage of alternative housing arranged by the management team are receiving three months of free rent."

RELATED: Texas State student housing still not ready a month after original move-in date

Calvin picked the first option, not thinking it would take them over four months to complete the apartments. So, for an entire semester, Calvin jumped from couch to couch to find a place to lay his head.

"When mid-September rolled around, they pushed it back, pushed it back, pushed it back the whole semester," said Calvin. "It's really hard to go through the daily motions of school and find out where I am going to sleep for the night."

On Friday, Calvin received an email which seemed to be good news. The email said they are getting closer to finalizing a move-in date. Except now, he will be getting only one month free, instead of five months.

"I asked the leasing agent at the office do you think they are going to revise the addendum for the rent," explained Calvin. "He said 'honestly, no I think y'all are stuck and have to pay in March'."

School starts in two weeks and Calvin still doesn't have a move-in date.

"All someone wants is somewhere to lay down, somewhere to lay their heads, somewhere to have a space of their own," Calvin pleaded. " We still don't have a space of our own."

Calvin's lease is up in July 2020.

KVUE reached out to the apartment complex about this issue again, but have not heard back at this time.

WATCH: San Marcos apartment complex not finished months after expected finish date, students say

