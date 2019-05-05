KINGSLAND, Texas — It has been almost seven months since the town of Kingsland was split in two. The 2900 bridge collapsed during last October's historic flooding along the Colorado River.

"We're down here at the Llano 2900 bridge in Kingsland," said Charlotte Dilworth, as she spoke to the camera on her Facebook Live video.

Her Facebook page has become flooded with likes and comments as she documents the progress of the 2900 bridge.

"I didn't realize what I was doing because I was just sharing and sharing," she said. "I've had a lot of people call and say thank you because they were able to keep up with what was happening."

Crews have been working non-stop to get this roadwork completed after historic flooding made it collapse.

"We're getting close you guys, we're getting close to connection," Dilworth said on Facebook Live with excitement.

The Texas Department of Transportation said the final beams are set to be placed within the next week.

"I would come home and there would be 10 to 13 semi-trucks with beams on them and I would pull out my camera and record," said Dilworth.

Her Facebook video has dozens of interactions as people anxiously watched for any updates.

It's an unexplainable excitement for Wendy Taylor.

"The people on this side literally live 30 seconds across the bridge and have to now drive around for almost an hour if they work in Kingsland," said Taylor.

Taylor said it's great to know the community will be reunited again.

"This community has been split for more than six months now and we're so excited," Taylor explained.

This excitement is echoed by Dilworth, as she looks forward to documenting the day the bridge reopens.

"I cannot wait to walk across the bridge from one side to the other," Dilworth said.

TxDOT hopes to have the bridge complete on May 24, just in time for Memorial Day activities.

The community is planning a party on the 30th to celebrate this connection of a divided community.

