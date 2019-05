AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are on the scene of a suspicious death in South Austin on Sunday afternoon.

Officers are at the 5500 block of S. I-35 on the northbound service road, near Stassney Lane.

Austin-Travis County EMS said responders were called to the same area an hour earlier after reports of a person next to a creek under I-35 in cardiac arrest.

A man was declared dead on the scene.