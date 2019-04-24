It's been seven months since the big flood in Kingsland when the R.R. 2900 bridge collapsed into the Llano River.

Up until Wednesday, with all of the rain, crews had been working around the clock to get the new bridge built and back into place.

Most of the bridge has been rebuilt but they were still pouring concrete earlier this week.

As of Wednesday, TxDOT representative Bradley Wheelis said May 24 is still when they expect to be able to open up this bridge to traffic. So the Memorial Day traffic will be able to get through.

For those who live on one side of the river and work on the other, this process has doubled their commute when the slab isn't flooded as well.

"We have a small concrete road that we can go through if it's not under the water," said Heather Weaver-Parsons. "But today and the next few days until the water settles down, it will be back under the water."

Without that road, she said that it takes almost an hour to actually make it home, so she is ready for the bridge to come back.

TxDOT representatives also said they don't foresee any more delays once this rain lets up.

They're ready for a month from Wednesday when they can have their ribbon-cutting ceremony, weather permitting.

