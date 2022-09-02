Family of shooting victim Adil Dghoughi allege they were treated unfairly

Family attorney Rebecca Webber says there have been five search warrants on Adil Dghoughi, searching his phone and computer.

AUSTIN, Texas — A grand jury has indicted Terry Duane Turner on first-degree murder for killing Adil Dghoughi last October in Martindale. But the road to the indictment hasn’t been easy. Dghoughi’s family allege they’ve been treated unfairly by the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

Last October, Dghoughi was shot for allegedly being on Terry Turner’s driveway. Turner claimed self-defense. No weapons were found.

When Othmane Dghoughi, Adil Dghoughi’s brother, asked the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office what happened, he said he was shocked by the answer.

“He said, 'Oh we think this is a misunderstanding.' I was mad because I told him, a misunderstanding doesn’t end up with someone shooting someone in the head,” said Othmane Dghoughi.

A few weeks before Adil Dghoughi was killed, the County handled another murder differently. In Adil Dghoughi’s murder, Turner confessed to killing him, and he was arrested 11 days later. In the other case, a woman confessed as well, but was arrested that day.

Family attorney Rebecca Webber said there have been five search warrants on Adil Dghoughi, searching his phone and computer. He also had a toxicology report done. She said there was one search warrant on Turner.

The mayor pro tem of Martindale said the investigation seems "off," and that the community seemed biased against Adil Dghoughi. She said when she was planning a vigil for Adil Dghoughi, someone complained.

"He was complaining because I had the vigil. He was stating that I should be removed from council for organizing it," said Sonja Villalobos.

Adil Dghoughi’s mother said the world lost something really special with the death of her son.

“He was a good guy, a nice person, a very very kind person, a loving person,” said Fatiha Haouass.

KVUE reached out to the Caldwell County sheriff for an interview and did not hear back. A lawyer for Turner said he is not surprised but disappointed by the indictment.

