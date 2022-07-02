65-year-old Caldwell County man indicted for murder of Adil Dghoughi

Terry Duane Turner was indicted Wednesday after reportedly shooting and killing Dghoughi last October.

MARTINDALE, Texas — A Caldwell County man accused of shooting and killing an unarmed man in October 2021 was indicted for murder on Wednesday.

Terry Duane Turner, 65, reportedly shot 31-year-old Adil Dghoughi in Martindale, Texas on Oct. 11 after seeing Dghoughi parked in the driveway of his house.

Deputies with the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office said it responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Tina's Trail in Martindale that day. The sheriff's office said Turner "confronted a suspicious vehicle" and shot the person inside. CCSO deputies arrived on scene and took Dghoughi, a Moroccan national, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Het later died in the hospital.

Turner reportedly cooperated with the investigation and was not arrested until 11 days after the fatal shooting, when he turned himself in after the CCSO obtained an arrest warrant. Turner's bond was set at $150,000, and he bonded out of jail hours after his arrest.

BREAKING: Terry Turner has been indicted for the first degree murder of Adil Dghoughi. This was the charge his family wanted. pic.twitter.com/AWQqnAObOo — Tanvi Varma (@tanvireports) February 9, 2022

According to an arrest affidavit obtained by KVUE, Turner told police he noticed an "unknown vehicle with its headlights off" parked inside the driveway next to his pickup truck after he had gotten up to use the bathroom. Turner said he ran back to his bedroom to get his handgun and ran back outside to see the vehicle with its headlights on, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit stated that the vehicle "began to rapidly accelerate in reverse" and Turner chased after it. The affidavit stated that Turner struck the driver's side front door twice with the handgun, fired the handgun, then returned to his house to call 911.

During the 911 call with the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office, Turner said "I just killed a guy," "tried to pull a gun on me, I shot," and "he started racing away and I ran after him ... he pointed a gun at me and I shot." No firearms were located inside of the vehicle or in possession of Dghoughi, according to the affidavit.

Loved ones of Dghoughi previously told KVUE that the information they received from officials didn't add up and demanded an independent investigation into the fatal shooting. However, his family believes he simply got lost and had pulled over for directions, which is why he ended up outside of Turner's house.

"I didn't know something like this could happen in America," Fatiha Haouass, Dghougi's mother, said.

KVUE investigative reporter Tanvi Varma reported that officials only got one search warrant for Turner and five for Dghoughi. Officials also performed a toxicology report on Dghoughi but not the shooter.

Dghoughi's family said he's being treated like a criminal in this case.

Turner's attorney declined to speak with KVUE about the case.

