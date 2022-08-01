Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman guest bartending at The Domain in Austin

Earlier this year, Aikman announced that his new beer, EIGHT, would hit Texas bars and restaurants in February.

AUSTIN, Texas — Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman will be in Austin Tuesday to help debut a beer brand he has co-founded: "Eight Elite Light Lager."

According to the official website Eight Elite Light Lager is made from organic grains and antioxidant-rich hops while boasting a mere 90 calories and 2.6 carbs per 12-oz. serving. Can pictures on the site also note that the beer has a 4% ABV.

To help celebrate the occasion, Aikman will be serving the first pints of EIGHT at 4 p.m. at Lavaca Street Bar Domain, located at 11420 Rock Rose Ave. Ste. 100. Aikman will be joined by his fellow co-founders of Eight beer: Doug Campbell, Ruchi Desai and Jake Duneier.

