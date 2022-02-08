Elon Musk reportedly planning to build private airport outside Austin

Sources told Austonia about the development.

AUSTIN, Texas — Tech tycoon Elon Musk plans to build a private airport outside Austin, according to a report from Austonia.

Sources told Austonia that the airport would spring up, more specifically, east of Austin near the Bastrop area. It is currently unknown when construction could begin.

The airport would allow for Musk's private jet travel as well as service for his executives and possibly his companies, such as Tesla and SpaceX, according to Austonia.

Musk already has a sizeable presence in Austin and Texas overall. His Tesla Gigafactory, located on Tesla Road, serves as the company's global headquarters.

SpaceX launches many rockets from Boca Chica Beach south of Brazos Island State Park. The company may even build in Bastrop. Then there's The Boring Company headquartered in Pflugerville.

