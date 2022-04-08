x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man breaks in, steals more than 20 briskets from la Barbecue restaurant

This is the fifth break-in at the East Austin restaurant.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — An unknown suspect reportedly stole "thousands of dollars worth of briskets" from an Austin favorite, la Barbecue, early Thursday morning.

According to the restaurant, the unknown suspect allegedly broke into the restaurant on East Cesar Chavez Street in East Austin shortly after 4 a.m. The restaurant said he jumped over the side fence, cut off barbecue pit locks and loaded more than twenty whole briskets into an SUV before driving off.

The restaurant is asking for help in identifying the suspect and asks that anyone with information call the Austin Police Department. The incident is reportedly la Barbecue's fifth break-in.

Watch the break-in: 

More Videos

Credit: la Barbecue
Credit: la Barbecue

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Yelp says Austin patisserie has the best chocolate chip cookie in Texas

Man arrested after SWAT situation on North Lamar Boulevard

Report: Company planning to build largest tower at The Domain

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out