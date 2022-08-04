One person dead following a single-vehicle crash on MoPac

ATCEMS said drivers should expect road closures in the area.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on MoPac Expressway in North Austin on Thursday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about the incident shortly after 8 p.m., saying they were at the scene of a vehicle rescue at 11700-11900 N. MoPac near Duval Road. They reported that a single vehicle had crashed into a guardrail.

Minutes later, ATCEMS said an adult patient had been pronounced dead at the scene.

Road closures are expected. ATCEMS said drivers should avoid the area.

No other details regarding the incident were immediately available.

August 5, 2022

