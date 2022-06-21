SpaceX reportedly building in Bastrop County

The company received 46.5 acres from Gapped Bass LLC earlier this month.

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — Elon Musk's spacecraft manufacturer SpaceX is reportedly looking to build in Bastrop County, according to the Austin Business Journal.

Bastrop County property records indicate that a company connected to Musk's infrastructure business The Boring Company bought a minimum of 170 acres in the area, according to the Austin Business Journal. The records also show the company, called Gapped Bass LLC, transferred 46.5 acres running along FM 1209 to SpaceX on June 9.

A June 6 Texas Commission on Environmental Quality filing, calling the construction Project Echo, revealed SpaceX could build on 29.5 acres of land on 816 FM 1209. The project is set to be complete by March 31, 2023.

SpaceX also has two Austin job listings on its website: one for a senior application software engineer and one for a mechanical, electrical and plumbing facilities engineer.

The Austin Business Journal reported in April 2021 that sources said land for SpaceX may be reserved beside the Tesla gigafactory in Austin. The journal now reports it's unclear whether that might still happen.

