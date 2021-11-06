City of Austin Utilities to resume service disconnections next week

COA is returning to standard operations surrounding non-payment, including service disconnections, on Wednesday, July 14.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Wednesday, the City of Austin Utilities (COA) announced that standard operations surrounding non-payment, including service disconnections, will begin next week.

COA has prepared for normal standard collection operations since May in the wake of the deadly winter storm in February and COVID-19 pandemic. The department suspended disconnections for non-payment in March 2020.

Standard collection activities are set to resume on Wednesday, July 14. COA will continue to provide utility bill financial assistance to those in need.

This month, COA started mailing service disconnection notices to customers with past due balances warning them of potential disconnection after a certain date, according to a press release.

Last month, it resumed sending out notices to customers behind on their bills asking them to contact COA to avoid these final disconnection notices.

“If you receive a disconnection letter, the most important thing to do to avoid any interruption of service is to contact us as soon as possible,” said Austin Energy’s Deputy General Manager and Chief Customer and Compliance Officer Kerry Overton. “We want customers to know that we’re here to help, and we have options available that can help you get back on track.”

Following both the pandemic and Winter Storm Uri, COA provided millions of dollars in utility bill relief to thousands of customers, according to the press release. Actions included rate reductions, utility bills credits and a funding infusion from Austin Water and Austin Energy to the Plus 1 Customer Assistance Program.

Residents in need of financial assistance to help with their utility bills can apply on COA's website.