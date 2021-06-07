Austin Energy has begun sending disconnection notices to customers behind on bills

Disconnections for non-payment had been suspended since March 2020. They will resume in July.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Energy says that standard operations for unpaid bills – including service disconnections – will resume in July.

For months, the City of Austin has provided millions of dollars in emergency utility relief to thousands of customers through efforts like rate reductions and utility bill credits. Disconnections for non-payment were also suspended in March 2020.

However, "to continue responsibly serving customers and the community," the City started mailing service disconnection notices this month to customers who are behind on their bills. Austin Energy said that those customers will receive a mailed letter from the City notifying them that their account is past due and that their services are subject to disconnection after a stated due date.

"If you receive a disconnection letter, the most important thing to do to avoid any interruption of service is to contact us as soon as possible. We want customers to know that we’re here to help, and we have options available that can help you get back on track," an Austin Energy spokesperson said.

The City may also deliver a door hanger to customers subject to service disconnection but will never call and demand payment over the phone, nor come to a customer's door and demand direct payment. To confirm the authenticity of a notice, customers may contact the Utility Contact Center at 512-494-9400. Staff can review the status of an account and help report a crime if the customer is experiencing a utility scam.

Austin Energy said though some standard collection actions are coming back, expanded assistance is still available for those who are struggling. Learn more about payment options here or by calling the Utility Contact Center. To apply for financial assistance, you can begin the application process online. For more information about the service disconnection process, click here.