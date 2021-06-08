City of Austin announces utility bill assistance partnership

The City of Austin Utilities is partnering with the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) to provide financial assistance to customers in need.

AUSTIN, Texas — City of Austin (COA) Utilities announced a partnership Tuesday aimed at providing Austinites with financial assistance for utility bills.

The COA Utilities said it had partnered with the Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) for assistance through the Relief of Emergency Needs for Tenants (RENT) Assistance Program. According to the City, COA Utilities has provided nearly $480,000 to more than 1,000 HACA clients for utility bill assistance since April.

"HACA is so grateful for this partnership between our agency and City of Austin Utilities," HACA CEO Michael Gerber said. "The City’s understanding of the economic challenges facing so many of the families that live in our properties helps reduce some of the cost of living barriers they face on their path to self-sufficiency."

The City said this partnership with HACA includes a combination of rate reductions, utility bill credits and a funding infusion to the Plus 1 Customer Assistance Program from Austin Water and Austin Energy.

“We are dedicated to serving our customers’ needs, especially during these tough times,” said Kerry Overton, Austin Energy’s deputy general manager and CCO. “We know that people are still feeling the effects of the pandemic and Winter Storm Uri and we want our customers to know that we are here to help.”

The City said expanded assistance is still available for struggling customers despite some standard utility collections activities returning. If you are unable to pay your utility bill, contact City of Austin Utilities Customer Care at 512-494-9400. The City said a customer service representative will review your account and discuss available options such as payment arrangements and financial assistance.

Austinites may also watch any of two Facebook Live streams from the Austin Energy Facebook page for more information about collections and financial assistance options.

